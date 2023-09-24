Benton Harbor shooting leaves 15-year-old dead

Officers arrived on scene and found an injured 15-year-old boy, he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Saturday afternoon Officers of the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of Brunson.

Officers arrived on scene and found an injured 15-year-old boy. Officers said they initiated emergency medical treatment, however the boy was pronounced dead later at the hospital.

The 15-year-old was a student at Harbor High School, his name is being withheld at this time due to age. However, officers said the family has been notified.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said they are continuing to investigate, but believe the incident was isolated. They also said they have identified and interviewed all persons involved.

