15-year-old shot, killed in Muskegon Wednesday

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in Muskegon Wednesday morning.

Police say the shooting happened just before 11 a.m. on the 1400 block of Jiroch Street.

The teen, whose identity is not being released, suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and died on scene.

An ongoing investigation is being conducted by Detectives of the Muskegon Police Department and detailed information will be released when it becomes available.

Police did not immediately say if a suspect has been taken into custody in this case.

The Muskegon Department of Public Safety extended their deepest sympathies to everyone involved in this tragedy.

If anyone has any information on this incident, please call the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

