Teen in custody after shooting injures 15-year-old in Kalamazoo

KDPS says the 15-year-old sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot Thursday evening.

Police say the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. on the 4300 block of Stadium Drive. Officers were called to the scene and while investigating were informed a 15-year-old boy showed up at a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

After investigating, one 15-year-old was arrested for multiple weapons related offences and lodged at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home.

Anyone with more information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

