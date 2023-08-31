16-year-old girl shot in leg in Grand Rapids shooting

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg in a shooting incident in Kent County
The shooting occurred Thursday night around 8:30 p.m. in the Roosevelt Park neighborhood in Kent County
The victim went to a nearby hospital, the gunshot wound was considered non-life-threatening.
