Crime

16-year-old girl shot in leg in Grand Rapids shooting

The shooting occurred Thursday night around 8:30 p.m. in the Roosevelt Park area.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg in a shooting incident in Kent County

The shooting occurred Thursday night around 8:30 p.m. in the Roosevelt Park neighborhood in Kent County

The victim went to a nearby hospital, the gunshot wound was considered non-life-threatening.

