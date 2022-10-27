17-year-old arrested following August crash that killed 14-year-old

The charges against him include reckless driving causing death, reckless driving causing serious impairment and operating without a license.

Example video title will go here for this video

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office issued criminal charges against a 17-year-old for a crash that killed a 14-year-old back in August.

Deputies located the teen Thursday, arresting him without incident. The charges against him include reckless driving causing death, reckless driving causing serious impairment and operating without a license.

The crash happened on August 17, at the intersection of Jackson Street and 22nd Avenue. Investigators said the Jeep, carrying the five occupants, went through the stop sign and pulled out into the path of a gravel truck.

According to authorities, the driver was a 17-year-old male. Also in the car were a 13-year-old passenger in the front seat, a 14-year-old and 22-month-old passenger in the back seat, with a 14-year-old female passenger who was killed in the accident.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said when deputies arrived on scene, the Jeep was on fire. Some of the passengers were out of the car, including the infant, but several others were still trapped inside. That's when two deputies ran to save the rest from the flames.

Authorities said several of the occupants of the Jeep were not wearing seatbelts, and it was a bystander taking care of the infant when deputies arrived.

The driver of the gravel truck was not injured in the accident.

The 17-year-old is being lodged at the Ottawa County Juvenile Detention Center. His name will not be released due to his age.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.