17-year-old in stable condition after Tuesday night shooting

Police say his injuries are non-life threatening and he was reported in stable condition.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 17-year-old is in stable condition after being shot in the Garfield Park neighborhood Tuesday night.

According to Sgt. Dan Adams with the Grand Rapids Police Department, the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m.  on the 300 block of Dickinson Street SE, between Lafayette and Madison Avenues.

The 17-year-old male was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

