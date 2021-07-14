17-year-old in stable condition after Tuesday night shooting

Police say his injuries are non-life threatening and he was reported in stable condition.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 17-year-old is in stable condition after being shot in the Garfield Park neighborhood Tuesday night.

According to Sgt. Dan Adams with the Grand Rapids Police Department, the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on the 300 block of Dickinson Street SE, between Lafayette and Madison Avenues.

The 17-year-old male was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police say his injuries are non-life threatening and he was reported in stable condition.

