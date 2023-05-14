17-year-old injured after early morning shooting

GRPD says the incident happened around 3:10 a.m. Sunday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 17-year-old boy is injured after an early morning shooting in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Police say it happened around 3:10 a.m. Sunday, in the area of Eastern Ave. SE and Martin Luther King Jr. St.

GRPD says the boy was shot in the leg. He was privately brought to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

If you have any information, call the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer. Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.