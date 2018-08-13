GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - David Anthony Pelon pleaded guilty to breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony Monday morning.

The 17-year-old was sentenced to 240 days in jail and three years probation for the arson and burglary of Graphix Designs in Holland Township back in November 2017. Pelon was 16-years-old when he committed the crime but the Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office decided to charge him as an adult.

Pelon has already been credited for about 70 days.

Pelon broke into Graphix Designs with Shane William Wheeler, who was arrested back in November 2017. Wheeler's attorney ordered a forensic evaluation with regards to criminal responsibility as well as a competency evaluation back in January. He case was recently bound over to circuit court and he has pretrial conference scheduled for some time in October.

Police believe that Wheeler and Pelon are responsible for a number of other break-ins that happened in the area.

Graphix Designs opened a temporary location on Ottawa Avenue and plan on rebuilding.

