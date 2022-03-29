17-year-old shot in Grand Rapids

A 17-year-old was shot near the intersection of 28th Street and Eastern Avenue on Tuesday morning.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old in Grand Rapids Tuesday morning.

Multiple calls to GRPD were made Tuesday morning around 11:30 a.m. reporting the sound of gunshots and seeing a vehicle with bullet holes in it at the intersection of 28th Street and Eastern Ave.

Police say that the victim of the shooting also made a 911 call and was met by officers in the area of 36th Street and Kalamazoo Ave.

The 17-year-old was the driver of the car and was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The other occupants of the vehicle were unable to provide a suspect description or a description of the vehicle that they were driving.

If anyone has information related to this investigation, they are encouraged to contact GRPD detectives at (616) 456-3380 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or silentobserver.org.

