17-year-old shot in Grand Rapids, condition unknown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a 17-year-old victim showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his upper leg Wednesday.

The victim arrived at St. Mary's Hospital by car at around 2 p.m.

GRPD says his condition is unknown and there is currently no suspect information.

The incident allegedly occurred around Horton Avenue near Andre Street, but police say no actual scene has been located.

Additional information is not available at this time, but GRPD said more details will be released as investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

