17-year-old shot, injured in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 17-year-old male was shot in Grand Rapids Friday night at approximately 9:45 p.m., according to GRPD.

Officers heard 10 or more shots in the area of southeast Madison Avenue and Garden Street. Immediately after, police say a call came in for a shooting victim at a home on Storrs Street.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim with a graze wound to the hand and a bullet possibly lodged in his jaw. Police say the victim was transported to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a home on Storrs Street was also hit with numerous rounds and that casings were found at two locations within the immediate scene, indicating that individuals were shooting at each other.

Witness information and descriptions of the suspect vehicle indicates that the vehicle could be the same one involved in a shooting that happened earlier Friday at Orville Street and Kalamazoo Avenue, according to GRPD. That shooting did not result in any injuries.

Additional suspect information is not available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

