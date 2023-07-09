Kalamazoo: 17-year-old boy shot, killed

Officers found 17-year-old Corleon Gordon dead from gunfire at the scene.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Saturday, officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of Summit Park Court in Kalamazoo.

Officers found 17-year-old male Corleon Gordon killed from gunfire at the scene. Officers and LIFE EMS paramedics tried to give emergency treatment and transported Gordon to a nearby hospital.

However, Gordon was pronounced dead a short time after arriving to the hospital.

The suspect in the shooting was located after the responding officers took witness statements. He was arrested and taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail. His arraignment is expected to be Monday.

The police are not releasing any more information on the suspect in order to allow the judicial process to move forward.

The incident is still an open and active investigation. Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division ask anyone with more information to call them at 269-337-8139 to speak with a detective. Or, to remain anonymous call through Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

