18-year-old facing charges after hitting man in restaurant parking lot

The teenager is facing charges of a moving violation causing serious injury, and minor operating a vehicle with alcohol in their system.

Example video title will go here for this video

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 18-year-old is now facing charges for a crash involving a pedestrian outside of Blue Water Grille in Plainfield Township earlier this month.

On March 4, police say a 65-year-old man was walking in the parking lot of the restaurant, when he was struck. The victim suffered a broken leg and is recovering after having surgery.

The teenager is facing charges of a moving violation causing serious injury, and minor operating a vehicle with alcohol in their system.

His name has not yet been released.

The Zero Tolerance Law or Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) under the age of 21 is a rare charge in the county.

"In my fifteen year career, I've arrested one person when it comes to that underage driving under the influence of alcohol," said Brunner. "Those are more rare and to have them in a parking lot leaving a restaurant and striking a pedestrian-- it's a pretty unique situation."

According to the Michigan Office of Highway Safety and Planning, if someone under 21 is caught driving with alcohol in their system for the first time, they may face the following penalties:

30-day restricted driver’s license

Community Service

Fines up to $250

For a second offense within seven years, they may have the following:

90-day suspension of your driver’s license

Fines up to $500

Community service

Up to 93 days in jail

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.