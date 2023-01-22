19-year-old man arrested after stabbing in Tyrone Twp., 30-year-old hospitalized

The Sheriff's Office believe drugs are to be a factor.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A 19-year-old man from Tyrone Township has been arrested after stabbing someone Sunday morning, says the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at 9 a.m. when deputies responded to a call at 14101 Sparta Ave. NW about someone being stabbed. When first responders arrived, they found a 30-year-old man also from Tyrone Township with stab wounds in the stomach at a nearby address.

He is in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

Investigators say around 9:30 a.m., deputies responded to another call at N Division Avenue near Solon Street that three bystanders were holding down a man "acting erratically" near a red jeep.

Authorities believe the suspect had stolen the vehicle to leave the initial scene.

They then took the 19-year-old into custody.

Officials say that the victim and suspect know each other, and that drugs may be a cause of the incident, but it's still under investigation.

If you have information, KCSO asks you to call 616-632-6125, or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information safely and anonymously.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.