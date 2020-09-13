19-year-old run over, killed in Wyoming

The driver of the truck fled the scene but was later found and taken into custody.

WYOMING, Mich. — A 19-year-old is dead after being run over by a truck early Sunday morning.

Wyoming Police officers responded to a disturbance on Whiting Street Southwest at around 1 a.m. Sunday. The disturbance left one dead and another in custody, police say.

Detectives are still investigating what led to the incident, but they say a group of men on foot in an alley got into a conflict with a man in a truck. The conflict led to shots being fired and a 19-year-old getting run over by the truck. The young man died at the scene from the injuries he sustained when he was run over.

Police say no one is believed to have been struck by the shots that were fired.

Upon arrival, officers say they were confronted by an angry crowd, which required additional response from neighboring police agencies.

The driver of the truck fled the scene but was later found and taken into custody. He is lodged at the county jail and is charged with leaving a scene of a fatal crash and probable cause for open murder. He is expected to be arraigned Monday, Sept. 14.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616774-2345.

