The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety said a 19-year-old died Friday night after he was shot.

Police said officers heard multiple gunshot wounds in the southeast part of the city around 10:20 p.m. When they arrived to the scene, officers found Marcas Purnell, 19, near Cross Street and Bishop Avenue.

Purnell was unresponsive and transported to Spectrum-Lakeland Hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Tipline at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1- 800-342-STOP (7867) or provide information anonymously via the TIP411 app in your app store.

