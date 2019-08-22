ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities in Kent County are looking for two suspects, armed with a handgun, who robbed a gas station early Thursday morning.
According to a release from the Kent County Sheriff's Office, it happened just after 1 a.m. at the Mobil gas station located at 3620 14 Mile Rd. NE in Algoma Township.
Employees told investigators that two men came into the store, one of them armed with a handgun and demanded cash from the register.
They made off with cash and cigarettes then drove off in a silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with an extended cab.
Deputies describe the suspects as two white men, both around 6-foot tall with slender builds. Both were wearing dark jackets, blue jeans and had their faces covered with bandanas.
Anyone with information can contact the sheriff's office at 616-632-6100 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.
