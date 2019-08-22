ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities in Kent County are looking for two suspects, armed with a handgun, who robbed a gas station early Thursday morning.

According to a release from the Kent County Sheriff's Office, it happened just after 1 a.m. at the Mobil gas station located at 3620 14 Mile Rd. NE in Algoma Township.

Employees told investigators that two men came into the store, one of them armed with a handgun and demanded cash from the register.

One of two suspects seen taking cash from the register at the Mobil station on 14 Mile Road in Algoma Township.

They made off with cash and cigarettes then drove off in a silver Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with an extended cab.

Deputies describe the suspects as two white men, both around 6-foot tall with slender builds. Both were wearing dark jackets, blue jeans and had their faces covered with bandanas.

Anyone with information can contact the sheriff's office at 616-632-6100 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Investigators say the two suspect drove off after the robbery in a silver Chevy Silverado with an extended cab.

