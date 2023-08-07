2 arrested after woman is shot through door

Kentwood Police say it happened at 8:55 p.m. on Friday

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police have arrested 2 men after a shooting in Kentwood Friday night. They were called to the 4700 block of S. Breton Ct. SE around 8:55 p.m.

When the officers arrived, they found that gunshots had been fired through a closed door of a home. A 30-year-old woman received non-life-threatening injuries to her hand as a result.

Police say a 28-year-old man was also hurt as a result of a physical altercation before the shooting happened. It's unclear if these incidents are related.

Officers found the two suspects and arrested them.

They say this does not appear to be a random incident.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at 616-656-6604. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or SilentObserver.org.

