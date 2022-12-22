2 men in custody in 2018 Bath Twp. homicide

On Nov. 16, 2018, Chong Yang was killed while hunting in Bath Township. Now, two men have been taken into custody in connection to his death.

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two men were taken into custody Wednesday in connection to the 2018 murder of 68-year-old Chong Yang.

Thomas Olson, 34, of Grand Blanc Township, and Robert Rodway, 34, of Saint Johns, were arraigned in the 64-A District Court in Ionia. They are charged with one count of felony murder and one count of felony firearm.

The killing happened on Nov. 16, 2018 at Rose Lake State Park in Bath Township. Yang, of Lansing, had gone deer hunting at the park, which his family said he did regularly.

When Yang's family did not hear from him, they went to the park, where they found his car in the parking lot. Two sets of footprints led the family to Yang's body, according to authorities.

Police arrived and found Yang lying face down with a gunshot wound to the head. His belongings and gun had been stolen, according to police.

Yang's family demanded answers after the incident, and eventually offered $8,000 for information about Yang's death.

Authorities say witness testimony and items left near the scene led investigators to Olson and Rodway.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said her team is working to bring Yang and his family justice.

“The Bath Township Police Department worked closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other local agencies and prosecutors to gather evidence, establish a timeline of events, and locate the defendants,” said Nessel. “I am grateful for their persistence and hard work in pursuing this case. Chong Yang’s family deserves justice, and we are working hard to make sure they receive it.”

Olson and Rodway are being held without bond. They will appear in court for a probable cause conference on Jan. 5, and again on Jan. 12 for a preliminary hearing.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.