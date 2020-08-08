2 injured after 4 separate gun-related calls overnight, GRPD says

A female victim suffered a serious gunshot wound to the neck.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two people are injured after four shooting incidents occurred Friday night into Saturday morning, GRPD says.

The first call came at around 8:34 p.m. Friday on reports of the sound of approximately 20 gunshots and individuals yelling. The incident occurred on Kalamazoo Avenue southeast near Burton Street.

Police say they were later informed that three vehicles fled the area after the shots were heard. While officers searched the area, a shooting victim arrived at Butterworth Hospital with a gunshot wound to her neck.

The female victim was in serious condition, but her injuries were non-life-threatening, police say. Officers found 14 9mm casings at the scene. There is currently no information regarding suspects or suspect vehicles.

The next call occurred at about 8:59 p.m. Friday. Police responded to the report that a subject had shot one round through the front door of a home on Grandville Avenue southwest after an altercation took place at the home.

The incident started as a verbal argument. Police say that before the suspect left, they shot one round through the front door directly where the victim had been standing. No injuries were reported; the suspect is known.

Another call for shots fired came in at around 10:37 p.m. Friday. Officers responded to Hall Street southeast on a report of the sound of approximately 15 gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located five 9mm casings but did not find any victims or property damage. There are currently no suspects.

The last call came in at around 2:12 a.m. Saturday. Officers responded to Barnett Street northeast on a report that someone had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the ankle. Police say the victim was walking when an unknown vehicle drove by and someone shot him.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Butterworth Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers located 16 casings on scene. There is currently no information regarding suspects or suspect vehicles.

