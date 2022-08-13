x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Grand Rapids shooting leaves 2 hurt on Saturday morning

There is no information on the suspect at this time or what led to the shooting.
Credit: WZZM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two adults were left injured after a shooting in Grand Rapids on Saturday morning, according to Grand Rapids Police.

Police say the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m., near Joe Taylor Park located near Baxter Street SE and Diamond Avenue. 

The victims, a man and a woman, were injured but are expected to survive. 

Police have not released a motive or information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Silent Observer by calling (616) 774-2345 or visiting www.silentobserver.org.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

'I was really scared, I was really shook'; 11-year-old boy speaks out after family was carjacked at gunpoint

Before You Leave, Check This Out