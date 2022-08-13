Grand Rapids shooting leaves 2 hurt on Saturday morning

There is no information on the suspect at this time or what led to the shooting.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two adults were left injured after a shooting in Grand Rapids on Saturday morning, according to Grand Rapids Police.

Police say the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m., near Joe Taylor Park located near Baxter Street SE and Diamond Avenue.

The victims, a man and a woman, were injured but are expected to survive.

Police have not released a motive or information about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at (616) 456-3380. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Silent Observer by calling (616) 774-2345 or visiting www.silentobserver.org.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

