GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two men are recovering after being shot while inside their home in Gaines Township on Halloween.
According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called on a report of a shooting at Grand Village Mobile Home Park around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 31.
Authorities said the bullets came from outside the home.
Both men are expected to recover.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2018 WZZM