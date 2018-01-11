GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two men are recovering after being shot while inside their home in Gaines Township on Halloween.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called on a report of a shooting at Grand Village Mobile Home Park around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Authorities said the bullets came from outside the home.

Both men are expected to recover.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

