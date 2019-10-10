GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two Bath Township Police officers were arrested in Grand Rapids early Wednesday morning.

The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) responded to a fight at The Web Bar around 1:30 a.m.

Bryan Miller and Payton Warner were arguing with a bar employee and were asked to leave, but refused, according to the GRPD Public Information Officer John Wittkowski.

The GRPD was called to the bar after the argument turned psychical, and the two off-duty officers were arrested and charged with battery for psychically assaulting an employee and another person who was helping to get the fight under control.

"[They] certainly had some alcohol in their systems, and is probably why it happened," Wittkowski said.

Both officers were lodged at the Kent County Jail Tuesday night, but they were not held, according to Wittkowski.

Two victims suffered minor injuries and refused medical assistance.

