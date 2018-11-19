DENVER — Two men are in custody after a deadly shooting in Lower Downtown that the Denver police chief described as a targeted exchange of gunfire on Monday afternoon.

One man was killed and four others were injured in the shooting near 21st and Lawrence streets around 4 p.m. One of the people hurt in the shooting, 24-year-old Dashae Armstrong, is now in police custody and faces federal weapons charges, Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said at a media briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

Pazen said the other suspect, 24-year-old Josh Hayward, left the scene of the shooting in a vehicle and was arrested around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. He's being held on investigation of first-degree murder.

Pazen stressed on Tuesday that this shooting wasn't random, but couldn't yet speak to what the motive was.

"Who exactly in this group was targeted remains under investigation and our team is working to identity all participants of this crime," Pazen said.

The area of the shooting was near several apartment buildings, restaurants, and breweries in LoDo and is also about two blocks from Coors Field.

"We are keenly aware of the challenges that we are facing in this particular area and we are taking many proactive steps to address this," Pazen said.

Reverend Leon Kelly Jr., the executive director of Open Door Youth Gang Alternatives, told 9NEWS on Tuesday that incidents like this one doesn't surprise him.

"We are dealing with shootings and assaults almost on a daily basis," Kelly Jr. said.

Pazen said all of the shooting victims were men, but the name of the man who was killed has not yet been released.

"People deciding to shoot at one another is something that we will not tolerate in this city," Pazen said.

Police are still hoping witnesses will come forward and urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

