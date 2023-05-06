2 teens arrive at Kalamazoo hospital with gunshot wounds

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers say it happened around 3 a.m. Saturday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Early Saturday morning, a 16-year-old Kalamazoo resident and a 16-year-old Lansing resident arrived to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it happened at 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

Both teens were treated for the non-life threatening wounds.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, KDPS responded to the 1200 block of W Patterson Ave. for reports of shots fired.

Officers were unable to find any victims at the time.

It's unclear if these incidents are related.

There are currently no suspects.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.