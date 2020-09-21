2-year-old allegedly murdered in Ionia County, suspect in custody

Emergency personnel were told that the boy had been chocking on his breakfast. The death was later ruled a homicide.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The death of a 2-year-old boy in Ionia County has been ruled a homicide, according to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, Sept. 18, medical first responders were dispatched to a home on West Ferney Street in the Village of Clarksville on the report of a 2-year-old boy choking and not breathing.

Once at the home, paramedics resuscitated the child and took him to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids in critical condition, police say. At the scene, emergency personnel were told that the boy had been chocking on his breakfast.

However, later that day at around 1:30 p.m., hospital staff told deputies that the child had not survived and that there were concerns he had been victim to child abuse. At the hospital, marks and bruises were found on the child, police say. The hospital also said they found no evidence that chocking was cause of death.

The child’s body was transferred to the Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office for a post mortem examination. There, it was discovered that the child had not seemingly died from chocking, but from cranial-cerebral trauma. Police say the death was then ruled a homicide.

On Friday evening, a 27-year-old Clarksville man was taken into custody for the alleged homicide. Police say the suspect was the live-in boyfriend of the child’s mother.

On Saturday, Sept. 19, an arrest warrant was issued for the suspect for felony murder and child abuse 1st degree.

The victim has been identified as 2-year-old Colton Sceviour from Clarksville.

The identity of the suspect is being withheld pending his arraignment Monday.

