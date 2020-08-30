20-year-old homicide victim found in Holland Township

The incident happened at 523 Butternut Drive in Holland Township. Officers have ruled the death a homicide.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 20-year-old male Sunday morning.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim, a 20-year-old male who lived in a mobile home park, was shot. The shooting occurred at around 7:15 a.m. Sunday morning, police say.

No suspects are in custody, but detectives are currently investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

