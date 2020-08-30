x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Crime

20-year-old homicide victim found in Holland Township

The incident happened at 523 Butternut Drive in Holland Township. Officers have ruled the death a homicide.
Credit: April Stevens, WZZM 13
An Ottawa County Sheriff' deputy's cruiser at night.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 20-year-old male Sunday morning. 

The incident happened at 523 Butternut Drive in Holland Township. Officers have ruled the death a homicide. 

Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim, a 20-year-old male who lived in a mobile home park, was shot. The shooting occurred at around 7:15 a.m. Sunday morning, police say. 

No suspects are in custody, but detectives are currently investigating. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related Articles

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

 