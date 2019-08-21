BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Authorities in Battle Creek have arrested a 20-year-old man after he reportedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend, who is pregnant and 12 years old.

According to a release from the Battle Creek Police Department, an assault was reported to authorities involving the girl. Police say detectives had already been investigating a possible sexual assault since late June when the girl reported she was pregnant.

Police said the 20-year-old turned himself in Wednesday. He was taken into custody and is said to be cooperating in the investigation.

The criminal sexual conduct investigation is separate from the assault and no charges have been issued at this time. Since this is a CSC investigation, police will not release any more information at this time.

The suspect's name won't be released in relation to the assault until after his arraignment.

