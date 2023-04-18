20-year-old man killed in Grand Rapids drive-by shooting identified

Julius Hight, 20, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Batchawana St SE in Grand Rapids on April 14.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 20-year-old man killed in a drive-by shooting in Grand Rapids on Friday has been identified by police.

Julius Hight was shot on April 14 around 8 p.m. on Batchawana Drive SE, behind the sports facility MSA Woodland. He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

A 15-year-old was also shot during the incident, which police believe was a targeted drive-by shooting. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The Kent County Examiners Office ruled Hight's death as a homicide.

There are currently no suspects in custody regarding the case and it is being actively investigated by the joint Major Case Team.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer. Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.