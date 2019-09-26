HOLLAND, Mich — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Holland that happened Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the abdomen at the Oakview Woods Apartments, but when the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department arrived on scene the man was already at the hospital being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

They interviewed witnesses at the scene, but they are still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

