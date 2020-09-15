x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Crime

20th person charged with riot in Grand Rapids

A 22-year-old has been charged with riot.
Credit: WZZM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor's Office issued riot charges against a 20th person for rioting in Grand Rapids on May 30-31. 

The prosecutor said Kylia Celeste Brooks, 22, was charged with riot, a felony that carries a 10-year maximum sentence. She was also charged with arson or personal property, which is a one-year misdemeanor. 

Charges against people involved in the downtown riot, which followed a peaceful protest, have been trickling in all summer. 

Related Articles

RELATED VIDEO:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.