20th person charged with riot in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor's Office issued riot charges against a 20th person for rioting in Grand Rapids on May 30-31.
The prosecutor said Kylia Celeste Brooks, 22, was charged with riot, a felony that carries a 10-year maximum sentence. She was also charged with arson or personal property, which is a one-year misdemeanor.
Charges against people involved in the downtown riot, which followed a peaceful protest, have been trickling in all summer.
RELATED VIDEO:
