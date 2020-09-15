20th person charged with riot in Grand Rapids

A 22-year-old has been charged with riot.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor's Office issued riot charges against a 20th person for rioting in Grand Rapids on May 30-31.

The prosecutor said Kylia Celeste Brooks, 22, was charged with riot, a felony that carries a 10-year maximum sentence. She was also charged with arson or personal property, which is a one-year misdemeanor.

Charges against people involved in the downtown riot, which followed a peaceful protest, have been trickling in all summer.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.