22-year-old Marshall man dead after police chase, shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich — A 22-year-old man is dead, and three law enforcement officers are on paid administrative leave, following an overnight incident that involved a car chase and a shooting, police say.

According to a press release from the City of Battle Creek, the shooting occurred at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday morning in the area of Logistics Drive.

Prior to the shooting, just before midnight, two Battle Creek Police officers in the same patrol car attempted to conduct a traffic stop after observing that a vehicle was traveling recklessly in the area of Dickman Road and M-66.

According to the officers, the vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic lanes several times and intoxicated driving was suspected. When the officers tried to pull the vehicle over, it did not stop, and instead lead the officers on a chase on M-66 and then I-94. At times, the chance exceeded speeds of 90 miles per hour, police say.

A Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputy joined the chase, which then continued to Columbia Avenue, Skyline Drive and Logistics Drive, where the suspect vehicle left the road and crashed into the woods.

Police say that as officers approached the vehicle on foot, the suspect driver suddenly drove toward them, which prompted all three to fire shots into the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle then struck the BCPD patrol car, causing extensive damage, and then crashed again into the woods.

It is currently unclear how many shots were fired or if any of the bullets struck the suspect, police say.

Officers, along with LifeCare Ambulance and Battle Creek Fire Department staff, attempted to provide first aid to the driver, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries and died on scene.

His name is being withheld pending notification of family.

Michigan State Police are currently investigating the incident.

The officers and deputy involved are now on paid administrative leave pending the investigation’s outcome.

