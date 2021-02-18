23-year-old man shot and killed in Muskegon

Cory Freeman was found suffering from a gunshot wounds to the chest and later died from his injuries.

On Wednesday, Feb. 17 at around 8:07 p.m., officers of the Muskegon Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Wood Street on a report of shots fired in the area.

Officers arriving to the scene and located a 23-year-old Muskegon man, Cory Freeman, who was found to be suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest. Freeman was transported by ambulance to Mercy ER for treatment. He later died from his wounds.

No arrests have been made yet regarding this incident.

An investigation is currently ongoing. If anyone has any information on this incident please call the Muskegon Police Department as 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

