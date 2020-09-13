24-year-old man arrested after shooting 20-year-old woman in Kalamazoo

The suspect, a Kalamazoo man, is lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail on four felony weapon-related offenses.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 20-year-old is injured and a 24-year-old is in jail after a shooting incident Sunday morning in Kalamazoo.

Officers responded to North Westnedge Avenue at around 2 a.m. Sunday on a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found a 20-year-old Kalamazoo woman suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital.

Police say that during investigation, a 24-year-old suspect was identified and arrested nearby. The firearm was also recovered.

The suspect, a Kalamazoo man, is lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail on four felony weapon-related offenses.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8120 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

