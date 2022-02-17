x
Crime

24-year-old man in critical condition following gas station shooting

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.
Credit: GRPD

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is in critical condition after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. outside of the Mobile Gas Station on Burton Street SW. During the investigation, police say a 24-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. 

The victim remains in critical condition. 

Police have not released any suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the GRPD Major Case Team are encouraging anyone with information to contact detectives directly at (616) 456-3380 or anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org. 

