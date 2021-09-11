26-year-old arrested in connection to June homicide

Harold Martell Brewer II, 26, of Grand Rapids was arrested on Nov. 15 on unrelated charges and then charged with murder.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has made an arrest following a shooting that killed one in late June.

Harold Martell Brewer II, 26, of Grand Rapids was arrested on Monday on unrelated charges.

It was later determined Brewer was the suspect who shot and killed Travon Jeffrey-Jamont Seawood on June 20, 2021.

The ongoing murder case was then presented to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office and Brewer has been charged with:

Homicide – Open Murder

2 Counts of Assault with Intent to Murder

2 Counts of Weapons – Felony Firearm

Weapons – Firearm Possession by a Felon

Brewer remains in custody at the Kent County Correctional Facility.

