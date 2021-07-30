x
Crime

27-year-old charged in fatal US-131 crash that killed teen

Ryan Michael Carter, 27, of Grand Rapids was arraigned in the 61st District Court on Thursday.
Logo of the Michigan State Police on a patrol vehicle

A Grand Rapids man was arraigned Friday following a crash on NB US-131 that killed a 15-year-old boy in early July.

Ryan Michael Carter, 27, of Grand Rapids was arraigned in the 61st District Court for the following offenses:

Count 1: OWI causing death

Count 2: Failure to stop at the scene of an accident, when at fault, resulting in death.

Count 3: OWI causing serious injury.

Count 4: Failure to stop at the scene of accident, resulting in serious impairment or dearth.

Count 5: False report of a felony. 

Carter is alleged to be the driver of the vehicle crash on July 6, 2021, that killed a 15-year-old boy and critically injured a 15-year-old passenger. 

