3 arrested in Mecosta Co. child sex trafficking sting

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — Three men from Big Rapids were arrested Tuesday in a child sex trafficking sting in Mecosta County.

Police say all three suspects traveled individually to Big Rapids Township with the intention of engaging in sexual intercourse with a minor. Law enforcement agencies from around West Michigan responded to the sting, including Big Rapids Department of Public Safety, FBI personnel, 6th District MSP Intelligence Analysist and the Central Michigan Enforcement Team.

The suspects were arraigned on Thursday.

Randall Pion, 26, is being held on a $100,000 bond and was arraigned on two felony charges:

Accosting a minor for immoral purposes

Computer used in the commission of a felony

Jeremy Ostrander, 25, is being held on a $125,000 bond and was arraigned on three felony charges:

Accosting a minor for immoral purposes

Computer used in the commission of a felony

Resist/Obstruct/Assault Police

Austin Donley, 27, is being held on a $150,000 bond and was arraigned on five felony charges:

Accosting a minor for immoral purposes

Computer used in the commission of a felony

Resist/Obstruct/Assault Police

Felony Firearms Count 1

Felony Firearms Count 2

All three suspects are being lodged at the Mecosta County Jail.

