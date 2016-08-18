LINCOLN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — (This story was originally published on Aug. 18, 2016)

Three people were stabbed and a house set on fire in Newaygo County Wednesday night.

Investigators say it all started as a dispute between two men and a woman. One of the victims can be seen on surveillance cameras pulling into the Diamond Lake Party store to call police. He was treated for stab wounds at that scene.

Meantime, officers from the Newaygo County Sheriff's Department and Fremont Police Department were also called to Ramona Park Avenue between W. Foss Avenue and W. 3 Mile Road in Lincoln Township. That's where officers found the house on fire and two more people suffering from knife wounds.

The injured include a 20-year-old man from Grant, a 27-year-old man from White Cloud and a 19-year-old woman from White Cloud. They were transported to hospitals in Fremont and Grand Rapids for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers from the Newaygo County Sheriff's Department and Fremont Police Department were called to the stabbing/fire scene at 2567 N. Ramona Park Ave. just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2016.

The fire was extinguished by local fire departments. Investigators believe the three people were the only ones involved in the dispute. No arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation by the Newaygo County Sheriff's Department.

