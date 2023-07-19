3 sentenced to life for murder of 50-year-old Kentwood man

Rhishy Manning, Jaheim Hayes-Goree and Javonte Rosa were sentenced Wednesday for the murder of 50-year-old Jospeh Wilder.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Three men have been sentenced for the murder of a 50-year-old Kentwood man in Byron Township last year.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on May 24, 2022 in the 6400 block of Division Avenue. Police responded to a call from a driver who heard a gunshot in the area.

When police arrived on the scene they found 50-year-old Joseph Wilder suffering from a gunshot wound in the passenger seat of a truck. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Rhishy Manning, Jaheim Hayes-Goree and Javonte Rosa were sentenced Wednesday on multiple charges stemming from the murder.

Manning was sentenced to life imprisonment without the chance for parole for felony murder, in addition to several other armed robbery and felony firearm charges.

Hayes-Goree was also sentenced to life imprisonment without the chance for parole for felony murder, in addition to several other armed robbery and felony firearm charges.

Rosa also received a life sentence without the chance for parole for felony murder and additional armed robbery and firearm charges.

Rosa's attorney says he plans to appeal because he says that Rosa was not present at the time of the murder and he believes that he should be exonerated.

Hayes-Goree spoke in court after the sentencing, apologizing to the family of Wilder and claiming that Rosa had nothing to do with the crime.

Rosa also spoke after the sentencing, apologizing to the family of Wilder.

Wilder's brother shared a victim statement to the defendants, saying that his brother would want the three men to have a chance at a better life.

Wilder leaves behind a wife and three children.

