WYOMING, Mich. - Police in Wyoming are asking for your help to identify three suspects in a robbery at a T-Mobile store on 28th Street.

Shortly after 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 27, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety was called after three suspects entered the store and started stealing merchandise. After being confronted by an employee, one of the suspects threatened to shoot the employee and implied that he had a weapon -- though no weapon was ever seen.

An undisclosed amount of merchandise was stolen. No one was hurt during the crime.

The suspects are described by police as:

black man, 6', slim build, yellow and black hoodie/jacket, red pants, red shoes

black man, 6'2", slim build, green jacket, jeans, tan boots

black man, 6'2", slim build, black jacket with gray hoodie and white stripes on chest, dark pants, and black/ white shoes

If you have any information, please call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7366 or Silent Observer.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM