MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A woman and two men have been charged in connection to the attempted armed robbery of a man, who Muskegon Heights Police say is a drug dealer.

Tabitha Bledsoe, Todd Cunningham and Michael Monson are all facing multiple charges for their part in the Tuesday morning incident.

Muskegon Heights Police say Bledsoe had just purchased drugs from a man outside her home on Hoyt Street, when she asked for a ride to the back of her home. She claimed her front door had automatically locked. The suspected drug dealer drove Bledsoe into the alley behind the home where Cunningham and Monson were waiting to rob the man at gunpoint.

Shots were fired before police say the suspected dealer intentionally ran over Monson and drove away.

Police arrived on scene to find Monson suffering from serious injuries to his pelvic area, and he remains in the hospital. The suspected drug dealer arrived at the Muskegon Heights Police station to report the armed robbery around the same time that officers found Monson and Cunningham.

Muskegon Heights Chief Joseph Thomas says all three suspects are listed under different addresses, but they all told police they recently began living at the home in the 2000th block of Hoyt Street. Police executed a search warrant at the Hoyt Street home and found drugs, ammo and both the weapons used in the robbery attempt.

Monson is facing charges of armed robbery, felony firearm, felony in possession of a firearm and habitual offender third offense. Cunningham is facing charges of armed robbery, felony firearm and habitual offender second offense. Bledsoe is facing an armed robbery charge.

"We are trying to send a message that we will not tolerate this anymore," Chief Thomas said. "Sometimes, I think people forget, if you help somebody plan a crime and that crime is carried or attempted to be carried out — then we are going to charge the person who helped plan it with the same amount of time, vim and vigor as the people that actually perpetrated it. "

Thomas says the suspected drug dealer's name will be released once he is formally charged.

"This is not over. There will be other warrants issued on this case," Thomas said.

