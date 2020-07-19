3 separate overnight shootings leave people injured in Grand Rapids

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department responded to three separate overnight shootings Saturday night going into Sunday morning.

While information is currently limited, GRPD spokesperson Raul

Alvarez has given the following descriptions:

1. Victim arrived at the hospital with gunshot wound to his foot. Based on victim's information, the incident occurred on the northeast side of town.

2. Grazed not-life threatening gunshot victim showed up at ER. Incident occurred in the 1000 block of Bemis.

3. Two shooting victims are at the hospital in critical condition. Incident occurred on the 700 block of Turner NW.

Additional information is not available at this time, but updates are expected throughout the day.

