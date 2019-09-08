BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Three suspects wanted for a recent fatal shooting in Benton Harbor have been arrested, according to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety.

On Friday, police arrested 21-year-old Eric Holbrook, 24-year-old Dennis Holbrook and a 43-year-old woman whose name is being withheld.

Warrants were out for their arrests for nine days after they were involved in a fatal shooting that killed a Benton Harbor man and wounded a Benton Harbor woman.

Police say the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on July 31 on Superior Street near Clay Street in Benton Harbor. When authorities got on scene, they found the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man, identified as Arsenio Jordan, died at the scene of the shooting. The 32-year-old woman was taken to Spectrum Health Lakeland in stable condition.

The Holbrooks are brothers and will be arraigned next week in Berrien County Couthouse, according to the police.

Police are still looking for Dondrell Blackamore Jr, another person of interest in this case.

The investigation is still active and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

