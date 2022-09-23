3 teens arrested in Battle Creek shooting death of 2-year-old

Police say three teenagers will face open murder and firearms charges in connection to the death of a 2-year-old.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Three people have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 2-year-old in Battle Creek.

Police say the suspects are in their mid to late teens. Investigators were able to identify them with the help of multiple law enforcement agencies and Silent Observer tips.

Police issued search warrants and uncovered ammunition, weapons and other items believed to have been used in the shooting.

This comes after a stolen Audi believed to be connected to the fatal shooting was located in Battle Creek earlier this week. The car was stolen from W Columbia Avenue on Sunday.

The shooting took place around 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday in the 100 block of Cliff Street in Battle Creek.

Police say a black SUV drove past the home and fired several rounds into the house, hitting 2-year-old Kai Rowan. Kai later died in the hospital from his injuries.

Kai was sleeping in his bed at the time and was the only person hurt. Police believe Kai was not the intended target.

A GoFundMe has been set up by a family friend to help with Kai's funeral costs.

Police say firearms and open murder charges will be given to the Calhoun County Prosecutor for review. The teens are now being held at the Calhoun County Jail and Calhoun County Youth Center.

