31-year-old man shot in Wyoming shooting

On Friday at 4 p.m., Wyoming police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 1500 block of 36th St. SW.

While investigating at the scene, a 31-year-old Grand Rapids man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. His condition is serious, but it is unknown if his injuries are life threatening.

Officers have identified a specific address where the incident likely happened and are executing a search warrant at that said location.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Wyoming Police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345

