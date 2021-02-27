x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Crime

31-year-old man shot in Wyoming shooting

A 31-year-old Grand Rapids man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. His condition is serious, but it is unknown if his injuries are life threatening.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

On Friday at 4 p.m., Wyoming police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 1500 block of 36th St. SW. 

While investigating at the scene, a 31-year-old Grand Rapids man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. His condition is serious, but it is unknown if his injuries are life threatening. 

Officers have identified a specific address where the incident likely happened and are executing a search warrant at that said location. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Wyoming Police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.