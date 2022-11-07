Deputies say '32-year-old murdered in Olive Twp., suspect in custody'

Police say three children were present in the home at the time of the assault, but not injured.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is currently on the scene of a homicide investigation in Olive Township after a 32-year-old female was found dead at the home.

Police say she died from apparent knife wounds.

The 45-year-old male suspect is in custody after fleeing the scene in a vehicle, police say. Holland Department of Public Safety assisted. He is being treated for minor injuries and will be lodged at the Ottawa County Jail following his release from the hospital.

Three children were present at the time of the assault, police say they were not injured. Child Protective Services are being brought in for their well being and to figure out what's next for them.

The incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. at a home on 120th Avenue just south of Port Sheldon st.

Police say the suspect and victim were in a domestic relationship and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Sheriff's office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

