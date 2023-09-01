KCSO: 34 vehicle break-ins reported since the new year

Police say suspects are targeting retirement centers, with a significant uptick in gym and workout facilities being hit along 28th Street in Cascade Township.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate vehicle break-ins around the Grand Rapids area.

So far this year, 34 vehicles have been broken into.

Police say suspects are targeting retirement centers, with a significant uptick in gym and workout facilities being hit along the 28th Street corridor in Cascade Township.

Wednesday morning, police say a witness observed a vehicle's window being smashed and a purse taken from the car around 10 a.m. in the 1100 block of East Paris.

Police say the suspects sped off in a maroon-colored SUV.

Five juveniles were taken into custody on Dec. 29, after police conducted a high-risk stop regarding a stolen vehicle. Their ages range from 14 to 17, all from the Grand Rapids area. All five are now facing charges related to the stolen car.

KCSO deputies continue working cases involving stolen vehicles and vehicle break-ins. Police are reminding the public to remove personal belongings from your vehicles, or at least keep them out of sight.

If you have information that could help to move the investigation forward, please call the KCSO at 616-632-6125, or call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to report information safely and anonymously.

