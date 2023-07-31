34-year-old suspect assaults officer, flees and crashes in Battle Creek

Police say the 34-year-old suspect driving the vehicle assaulted the Richland Officer with a pocketknife.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Officers from the Richland Village Police Department stopped a vehicle Monday for a stolen plate violation. Police say the 34-year-old suspect driving the vehicle assaulted the Richland Officer with a pocketknife.

The officer was not seriously injured and tried to pursue the driver after he drove away.

Kalamazoo County Deputies saw the vehicle in Ross Twp. near r E. G Ave. and N. 37th St. The deputies began pursuing the vehicle, they went through the Village of Augusta and headed eastbound on M96/Dickman Rd. into the City of Battle Creek.

Battle Creek Police Department Officers were aware of the pursuit and attempted to deploy spike strips to stop the vehicle at the intersection of Clark Rd and Dickman. Police say the suspect avoided the spikes and continued traveling North on Clark Rd.

Spike strips were used again at the intersection of Clark Rd. and Ft. Custer Dr. where the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed.

The suspect was removed from the vehicle by members of the Veterans Affairs Fire Department and Bedford Twp. Fire and Rescue. He was then transported to a nearby hospital.

Michigan State Police are handling the investigation, anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100. Information can also be reported online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

