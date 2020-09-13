11 injured after overnight shootings in Grand Rapids

All four shootings are under investigation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GRPD reports that 11 people were injured in overnight shootings in Grand Rapids Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Currently, the 11 injuries are being attributed to four separate shootings.

Double Shooting with injuries, 9:50 p.m.

The first shooting happened at Kalamazoo Avenue and Oakdale Street Southeast, police say.

At around 9:50 p.m., there were several calls of shots fired involving cars and people. At about 10:11 p.m., Blodgett Hospital informed GRPD that two gunshot victims had arrived.

One victim was a 19-year-old male. He was shot in the abdomen and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The other victim was a 20-year-old-male, who was shot in the left arm and also sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

GRPS spokesperson Raul Alvarez said numerous casings were found at the scene, along with several struck cars and one struck building. No suspect or suspect vehicle information is currently available.

Shooting with injuries, 10:06 p.m.

Police responded to a home on Lincoln Avenue Northwest on a report of a shooting at around 10:06 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old male victim with a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken take to an area hospital.

Police say the victim was uncooperative and that no scene was located. There is currently no suspect information.

Shooting with injuries, 11:02 p.m.

At around 11:02 p.m., a 25-year-old shooting victim arrived by private transport to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left arm.

Alvarez said the victim claimed he was shot at Michigan Street and Monroe Avenue Northwest. However, police never found a scene and the victim was uncooperative.

There is currently no suspect information.

Shooting with 7 injuries, 1:28 a.m.

Police arrived at a business at around 1:28 a.m. Sunday on the report of a shooting. A caller told GRPD that at least 10 shots were fired.

Alvarez said shots appear to have been fired from inside the business and into the business. Upon arrival, police found that at least 20 rounds were fired.

Seven gunshot wound victims arrived at St. Mary’s and Butterworth hospitals. One has a life-threatening injury.

Most of the victims were unresponsive, Alvarez said. Here is a list of their injuries, as provided by GRPD:

Victim 1 : Male, 28 years – Shot in arm, non-life threatening

: Male, 28 years – Shot in arm, non-life threatening Victim 2 : Male, 29 years – Shot in the back/side, serious but stable condition (considered life threatening)

: Male, 29 years – Shot in the back/side, serious but stable condition (considered life threatening) Victim 3 : Male, 37 years – Non-life threatening GSW

: Male, 37 years – Non-life threatening GSW Victim 4 : Female, 22 years – Non-life threatening GSW

: Female, 22 years – Non-life threatening GSW Victim 5 : Male, 23 years – Non-life threatening GSW

: Male, 23 years – Non-life threatening GSW Victim 6 : Male, 37 years – Injuries related to gunfire – non-life threatening

: Male, 37 years – Injuries related to gunfire – non-life threatening Victim 7: Male, 21 years– Non-life threatening GSW

All four shootings are currently under investigation.

